Immigration rules relaxed for NHS workers

The Home Office has announced that it is going to relax its own rules and allow more skilled workers from outside the European Union into the UK following complaints from bosses within the National Health Services about a recruitment crisis. At the moment, just over twenty thousand non-EU skilled workers are allowed in each year and that has led to thousands of doctors and nurses being refused UK work visas. But NHS England has said that more than thirty thousand nurse vacancies and ten thousand doctors’ posts are unfilled.