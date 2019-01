Extraordinary times. Two votes this week, one question remains: where next for Brexit?

For this week’s podcast, I talk to former Brexit minister George Bridges in his first long-form interview since standing down at the snap election, and I’m expecting former Brexit secretary David Davis to pop in for a chat – if he can wriggle free from the Prime Minister’s office.

