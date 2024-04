Next Thursday is the last big test of electoral opinion ahead of the General Election with voters choosing over 100 councils across England, 10 metro mayors and the London Mayor, 37 Police and Crime Commissioners as well as a by-election in Blackpool South.

With the polls looking bad for the Conservatives the results will help determine the fate of Rishi Sunak and the date of the general election.

Channel 4 News has the exclusive analysis of election expert Lord Robert Hayward.