‘Heartbroken’ MP David Lammy becomes tearful remembering friend who died in Grenfell Tower fire

“This is a tale of two cities. This is what Dickens was writing about in the century before last, and it’s still here in 2017.”

Giving the poorest and most vulnerable “somewhere decent to live” was “a noble idea that is falling apart around our eyes”, says David Lammy, the Labour MP for Tottenham in North London.

Paying tribute to his friend Khadija Saye, he continued: “She was a young black woman making her way in this country. […] She’d done amazing things — gone to university, the best in her life — but she’s died, with her mother, on the 22nd floor of the building. And it breaks my heart, that it’s happening in Britain in 2017.”