People in west London are all still trying to come to terms with this terrible fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower yesterday.

For those who live in this area it is harder still. Many knew people from the block or were witnesses to the awful events.

This area is know for its diversity, both ethnic and social: black, white, Asian, the rich, the poor, even the famous. I’ve been hearing the stories of some of them – and the anger of many here was palpable.