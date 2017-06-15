Musician Akala: People died in London fire ‘because they were poor’

Jon Snow spoke to the MOBO award-winning musician and writer Akala and local resident Joe Delaney about their response to the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London.

Akala told Jon Snow:

“The people who died and lost their homes, this happened to them because they are poor.

“We are in one of the richest spaces not just in London, but in the world.

“Repeated requests were ignored.

“There is no way rich people live in a building without adequate fire safety.

“Everyone I spoke to who was out there couldn’t hear alarms, there was no sprinkler system”