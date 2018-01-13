British rowers break Atlantic crossing record

Four amateur British rowers have smashed an endurance race record by rowing across the Atlantic in just over 29 days – five days quicker than the previous record. The London-based team was among 25 teams racing the three thousand miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean. The four friends were expecting to take 40 days to complete the row – but their families had to re-book flights to greet them as they progressed ahead of schedule.