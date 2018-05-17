Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
17 May 2018

Brexit: Senior Unionists from Northern Ireland ‘ready to talk’ to Dublin about possible unification

Political Editor

The thorny question of the Irish border after Brexit was on the agenda when the Prime Minister met the Irish Taoiseach at a summit today. Mr Varadkar warned that a possible Brexit deal could collapse if Britain doesn’t say how it plans to keep the border open. And if a collapse led to a hard Brexit, could the outcome for Ireland be even more unexpected?

Channel 4 News has learned that some respected figures from the liberal wing of unionism are now ready to talk with the government in Dublin about Irish unity  – and even a border poll.

Topics

,, , , , , , , ,