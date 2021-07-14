Zero-pollution refrigerated truck trailers trialled to cut diesel use

The government has announced that the sale of new diesel lorries is to be banned from 2040, as part of its transport decarbonisation plan.

Supermarkets are currently among the biggest users of diesel lorries, employing them to deliver refrigerated food to stores. But in this instance the diesel isn’t just used to drive the vehicle. There’s also a second engine that keeps the food chilled, and the diesel for that emits up to 29 times more harmful particulates than normal.

Now a new invention is being trialled that uses liquid nitrogen, which is emission free.

