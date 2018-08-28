Windrush victim’s mother walks out of inquest

Relatives of a man from the Windrush generation – who died of heart failure while trying to prove his British citizenship – have stormed out of the inquest into his death today.

They wanted the court to hear their claim about the possible role that Home Office policy played in Dexter Bristol’s health, saying that worry over his status had made him a “shadow of himself”.

But the coroner in the case said that the Home Office should not be an “interested party” in the inquest because it was not relevant to the immediate circumstances of the 57-year-old’s death.