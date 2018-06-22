Windrush 70th anniversary celebrated

It’s become one of the defining moments in British immigration history – the arrival of the Empire Windrush liner at Tilbury docks 70 years ago today. The anniversary of when Caribbean migrants first arrived in large numbers to rebuild Britain after the war was celebrated today at Tilbury and in Westminster. The government recently apologised for its treatment of Windrush migrants under its “hostile environment” immigration policy, but there is continuing anger and lack of trust in the government – not just from those affected, but by all who fear what happens to British immigration after Brexit.