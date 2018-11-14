Will May win backing for draft Brexit deal?

What a difference a day makes. Last night, the first reports began to emerge. Today, we hoped to learn so much, but so far, no grand plan has been published. And ministerial resignations? Not yet anyway. Is the centre holding fast? It is too soon to say.

The cabinet meeting in Downing Street has gone the distance. We were expecting to hear Theresa May address the nation at some point this evening, but it’s not clear when exactly and whether she will at all. We report on what feels like another momentous day on the long road towards Brexit.