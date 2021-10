Dozens of people have been arrested after Insulate Britain protesters blocked roads again today. Their now month-long campaign of direct action may be infuriating motorists, but do they have a point?

Britain’s homes account for 14% of emissions and whilst the houses being made in this factory in Leeds are zero carbon, the majority being built across the country are anything but.

We have been out to see whether the promise to build back better is delivering homes fit for the future.