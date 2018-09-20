Widow of Khalid Masood apologises to Westminster terror attack victims

“I am sorry I was not vigilant enough”: the widow of Khalid Masood has apologised to his victims in last year’s Westminster Bridge terror attack, at the inquest into the deaths.

Rohey Hydara said she had no idea what her husband had been planning, calling him ‘evil’. Masood’s mother also gave evidence about her son’s farewell visit days before he carried out the atrocity.

A warning: his report contains an image some may find distressing.