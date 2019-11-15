Channel 4 News Watch live now Menu
15 Nov 2019

Who’s most likely to win the general election? | Politics: Where Next? podcast

Political Editor

In this week’s podcast, veteran political analyst Professor John Curtice and Professor Matthew Goodwin of the University of Kent share their predictions for this general election.

Both are agreed that a Conservative majority is most likely at this stage, but aren’t ruling out a hung parliament.

According to Curtice, “the Tories are about 2:1 on to get the majority at the moment. So 66% probability.”

When asked about the chances of a Labour majority, Curtice says it’s “as close to zero as to be effectively zero, but that’s not what this election is about. This election is a choice between whether Boris Johnson gets a majority or not.”

The full discussion is available wherever you get your podcasts, or watch it in full on YouTube.

