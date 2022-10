It may feel familiar but this episode of Who Wants to Be Prime Minister has one major difference – the former PM has made a shock return.

Although so far only Penny Mordaunt has formally declared her ambitions, Conservative MPs have been coming out in support of Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson all day.

Tonight, Johnson is in the air after cutting short his holiday in the Caribbean to fight the contest – as each hopeful battles to get the support of at least 100 fellow MPs by Monday.