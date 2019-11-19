What actually is the UK’s post-Brexit trade policy?

Getting Brexit done, voting again, or cancelling it altogether – all options at this General Election.

But behind the slogans there’s a deeper question that will define the UK’s place on the international stage for years to come: what should our trade relations be with Europe and the world beyond?

At stake – how far we want to diverge from the standards set by the EU and align our rules with countries like America instead. All urgent decisions, that the new Government will have to take within months of taking office.