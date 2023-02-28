Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to All 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 11.25am
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
5m
28 Feb 2023
Westminster reacts to Sunak’s Northern Ireland deal
Gary Gibbon
Political Editor
Political Editor Gary Gibbon is in Westminster.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options