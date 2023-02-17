Channel 4 News Watch live now Menu
17 Feb 2023

West Midlands Police apologise for actions of officer accused of intimidation

The UK’s third largest police force has admitted some responsibility for the actions of a disgraced officer, who was accused of intimidation and fabricating allegations against a woman he’d never met.

Paul De Groot resigned before a tribunal found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The officer says that he does not accept the tribunal’s findings as the truth as he did not provide any evidence.

But – although West Midlands Police paid thousands in compensation – Maxine Catalano got no apology until this programme approached the force.