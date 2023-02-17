West Midlands Police apologise for actions of officer accused of intimidation

The UK’s third largest police force has admitted some responsibility for the actions of a disgraced officer, who was accused of intimidation and fabricating allegations against a woman he’d never met.

Paul De Groot resigned before a tribunal found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The officer says that he does not accept the tribunal’s findings as the truth as he did not provide any evidence.

But – although West Midlands Police paid thousands in compensation – Maxine Catalano got no apology until this programme approached the force.