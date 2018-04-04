Ways to Change the World – a new Channel 4 News podcast – Reni Eddo-Lodge

When I present Channel 4 News, in-depth analysis and great journalism come together to explain the events of the day. But this new podcast wants to help you go much deeper and discuss answers, not just problems.

Each week, I’ll speak to one guest, at length, who will hopefully have some answers – without having to rely on a 30 second sound bite.

Our guest this week is the acclaimed author of ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race’ Reni Eddo-Lodge.

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here.

Or on Spotify here.

So join us as we explore the big ideas changing the way we think, act and live – with top politicians, exciting writers and leading academics – and how much impact we can really have as individuals.

A filmed version of each interview is available on our Channel 4 News YouTube channel – hit subscribe to keep updated on when a new episode is published.

<code