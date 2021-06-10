Watch live: Matt Hancock gives evidence to MPs on UK government Covid response

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears before MPs to answer questions about the UK government’s handling of the pandemic.

The session is part of a joint inquiry by the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, which is considering what lessons can be learned from the government’s response.

Last month during a joint committee session, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, made a series of claims about mistakes made by the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Cummings claimed Mr Hancock had repeatedly lied during meetings, which the health secretary has denied.