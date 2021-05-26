Watch live: Dominic Cummings gives evidence on UK government handling of pandemic

The forecast for the next 5 days
Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, appears before MPs to answer questions about the UK government’s handling of the pandemic.
The joint inquiry, by the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, is considering the lessons to be learned from the government’s response.