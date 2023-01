The government calls it common sense – but Labour and the unions say it’s an attack on the fundamental freedoms of British workers.

New powers to limit the impact of strikes in key sectors are something ministers ‘don’t want to use’, said Grant Shapps today, but would help protect ‘lives and livelihoods’ amid waves of industrial action.

Unions meanwhile said they’d challenge the legislation, as they held talks over a possible ‘coordinated day of action’.