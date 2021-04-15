Undercover policing: Blair Peach’s partner horrified to have been spied on

It’s more than 40 years since Blair Peach died after he was hit by police officers during an anti-racism protest in west London.

His partner Celia Stubbs says she was horrified to discover she was spied on for years while campaigning for justice. She will give evidence next month to the inquiry into undercover policing as it examines the extent of covert surveillance in the 1980s.

The undercover unit moved on from political groups to relatives and families of people suspected to have been killed by the state.