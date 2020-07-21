UK reviewing export licences for riot equipment sent to US

Channel 4 News has learned that export licences for riot equipment to the US are being reassessed after violent clashes during Black Lives Matter protests.

Licences, which may include items such as tear gas and rubber bullets, are now under review.

In the UK, a student is threatening to take the government to court, arguing this equipment amounts to tools of repression.

A Department for International Trade spokesperson said that “the Government takes its export responsibilities seriously and assesses all export licences in accordance with strict licensing criteria. We will not issue any export licences where to do so would be inconsistent with these criteria.”