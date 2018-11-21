UK protests after Briton accused of spying jailed for life in UAE

A British academic has been sentenced to life in prison in the United Arab Emirates, accused of spying for the UK. The Foreign Secretary described the verdict as “shocking and unacceptable” and is threatening repercussions.

Matthew Hedges, who’s 31, had been researching material for his PhD thesis when he was arrested in May, and was held for months in solitary confinement. His wife insists he’s innocent, saying “our nightmare has got even worse”.