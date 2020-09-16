UK government law officer resigns over Brexit deal plans

As well as the coronavirus testing crisis – Boris Johnson also faced stiff questioning from MPs over his controversial plans to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

In the latest sound of alarm from the Tory benches over the plans to break international law – the government’s Advocate General for Scotland handed in his resignation, admitting that he could not find a “respectable argument” that matched the prime minister’s intentions.

Our political editor Gary Gibbon joined us live from Westminster.