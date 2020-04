Life under lockdown will continue for at least another three weeks.

The government has detailed the five things that will need to change before measures can be relaxed.

In reality it’s likely to go on far longer: the government warned today the number of people dying is still far too high to consider any kind of exit strategy.

But they are coming under more pressure to explain to the British public what happens next, with suggestions that co-ordinated action on widespread contact tracing and testing may be the only way out any time soon.