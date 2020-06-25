Two Met police officers under criminal investigation for sending photos of murdered sisters

Two Metropolitan police officers have been arrested over serious allegations of misconduct in public office in connection with a homicide investigation of two women in north-west London.

Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were murdered a fortnight ago in Fryent Country Park.

Channel 4 News understands that the officers involved shared inappropriate photographs taken at the scene using an online messaging group.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is also investigating how officers handled calls to police to report the two women missing.