After praising US forces for last week’s drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Mr Trump demanded the UK and others walk away from the Iran nuclear deal.

“As long as I’m President of the USA, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon”.

There was no doubt what Donald Trump wanted to emphasise in his televised address this afternoon.

