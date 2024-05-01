Father of teenager who took her own life calls for greater autism awareness

The father of a teenage girl who took her own life last year has questioned whether the inquest into her death paid enough attention to her autism.

16-year-old Caitlyn Scott-Lee was at boarding school in High Wycombe when she told a friend she would rather die than attend the first detention she had ever been given.

Today, as her inquest ended, campaigners wrote to the government asking for a national review of why autistic people are seven times more likely to die by suicide than non-autistic people