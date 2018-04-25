Treatment for children with rare form of cancer could be stopped

The forecast for the next 5 days
Parents of children with a rare form of cancer were told their treatment could be stopped mid-course, because the highly expensive drug might no longer be available for free. Doctors feared that the company which provides the Neuroblastoma drug, and has already spent £6 million on, might have to start charging. They’ve now agreed to continue treating current patients, after an intervention by this programme and negotiations with medical staff. But the prospect for newly diagnosed children is far less certain.