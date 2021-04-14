Treasury Committee to launch inquiry into Greensill collapse

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of bringing back “Tory sleaze”.

He claimed that the row over David Cameron’s lobbying on behalf of the financier Lex Greensill had revealed a revolving door between the government and paid lobbyists.

Boris Johnson said he shared some of the concerns and admitted it wasn’t clear whether the boundaries between Whitehall and business have been “properly understood”.

Tonight the Treasury select committee announced it would hold an inquiry into the collapse of Greensill Capital.