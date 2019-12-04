Channel 4 News
4 Dec 2019

Tory Party hires digital gurus who helped unexpected Australia election victory

Everyone said this would be a social media election, and all parties have been using the online sphere to press their messages.

But some campaigners have a proven track record.

Several members of the team that pulled off an unexpected victory for the Australian Prime MInister Scott Morrison in April, are now working for Boris Johnson’s campaign

As part of our Target Voter series, Kylie Morris reports from Australia on how they did it and what it might mean here.