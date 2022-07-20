Tory leadership: Truss or Sunak set to become next UK PM

Penny Mordaunt had come second in every round of voting – except the one that really mattered.

She was overtaken in today’s fourth round by Liz Truss, so Tory members will now decide between the foreign secretary and former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak was backed by 137 MPs in today’s vote. Liz Truss got 113. And Penny Mordaunt received 105.

That means if Liz Truss becomes Tory leader, she will do so with the backing of a smaller percentage of the party’s MPs than Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron and even Iain Duncan Smith.