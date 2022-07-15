Tory leadership race: Will new leader pledge to 2050 net zero goal

Four of the five candidates for the Conservative Party leadership committed to maintaining the government’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

The only one not to have done so yet is Kemi Badenoch. The move follows a warning from International Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith who said that the leadership contenders needed to be more serious about climate promises or the party will face dire electoral consequences.

His warning came as temperatures continued to soar across Europe with Portugal reaching a record for July – hitting 47 degrees.