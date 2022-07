Thousands of seabirds in colonies across the country are dying with bird flu, washing up along our east coast from Scotland down to Suffolk.

A lethal strain of the virus has found its way from poultry into seabirds and it’s been spreading fast over the last few weeks.

Defra has set up a taskforce to look at the spread and to try to prevent the deadly H5N1 from becoming pandemic.

A warning, this report contains images of animal suffering.