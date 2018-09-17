The shipwrecked refugees marooned for twenty years on a British military base in Cyprus

Marooned on a British army base for nearly 20 years. The future of five families from Sudan, Ethiopia, Syria and Iraq – 10 adults and 17 children, recognised as refugees – will be decided by the UK’s most senior judges.

They were shipwrecked off the coast of Cyprus in 1998, rescued by the RAF, housed on a military base but repeatedly denied resettlement in Britain.

We have been to Cyprus to see how these families have survived two decades in limbo while both countries dispute which is ultimately responsible for them.