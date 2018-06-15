The McDonald’s employees struggling to live on zero hours contracts

After the fast food giant McDonald’s was hit by industrial action last year, the company gave its workers their biggest pay rise in 10 years, between £8 and £10 an hour. But for staff under the age of 25, that rise did not apply, leaving them stuck on lower rates of pay. Two employees in Manchester, struggling to live on their wages with zero-hours contracts, decided to take on the Golden Arches and organise a walk-out and a strike. We followed their campaign to find out what happened.