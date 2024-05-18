Company behind infected water outbreak are ‘incompetent’ says local MP

South West Water says most residents in the Brixham area of south Devon can now safely drink their tap water, after rigorous testing following a parasite outbreak.

But two and a half thousand households have to keep boiling their water for now. 46 confirmed cases of crypto-sporidium have been confirmed, but more than 100 other people have reported symptoms, which include sickness and diarrhoea.

People have been offered up to 215 pounds in compensation.

But many have criticised South West Water’s handling of the crisis, with local MP Anthony Mangnall lambasting it as “contemptible” and “incompetent”.

We spoke to him earlier and began by getting an update on the situation there.