The grand old duke in court: Prince Andrew on trial

What’s next for the man ninth in line to the British throne?

Andrew friend’s with a convicted paedophile and a now convicted sex trafficker? Did he go to Pizza Express in Woking and will Virginia Giuffre get her day in Court?

Our Investigations Editor Job Rabkin walks us through the civil trial, the history of the Prince and the paedophile and what’s next for the man ninth in line to the British throne.

Sources: BBC Newsnight, BBC Panorama, ITV News, ITV: Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, Sky News