Victims of what’s been described as the worst scandal in NHS history are finally due to get some answers.

On Monday, the inquiry into what happened to some 30,000 people given blood products contaminated with HIV or Hepatitis C – during the 70s and 80s – is due to deliver its final report.

But one victim dies every four days, so many have not lived long enough to see it. And those who have will still have to wait even longer for compensation, which could run into billions.