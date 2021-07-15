The garlic-fed cows combating global warming

A report published today on a plan for a national food strategy did not just deal with what we eat, but also how we produce it in a sustainable way.

If we are to ensure that farming can become carbon neutral, meat production will have to fall by almost a third.

But there are other ways that farmers can cut back the methane emissions from cows.

The use of garlic in their feed, for example, could prove to be a crucial tool. We went to a farm in Lancashire to find out more.

Producer: Nanette van der Laan

Cameras: Yasmin Morgan-Griffiths; Dai Baker

Editor: Tim Benthem