The Elizabeth line: what it’s like to queue for the Queen

In today’s episode, Kiran braves the long queue to visit the Queen lying in state, and tells us what it’s like to stand in the longest queue in the world.

For the past few days, young and old, Britons and beyond, David Beckham too, have descended on London to join what must be the world’s longest queue.The line to file past Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second’s body as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

At one point, the queue reached capacity, it was five miles long and the wait was 14 hours and so for several hours no one could join the queue. So they formed a queue for the queue. When queuing resumed, the wait was even longer, 24 hours.

This feels novel and baffling, but it is incredibly British.

In today’s episode, Kiran braves the long queue himself and tells us what it’s like to stand in the longest queue in the world.

Producer: Freya Pickford

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.