The key issues that are likely to decide this election are immigration, the economy, health and education.

From the cost of living to hospital waiting lists, they’re the bread and butter issues that really affect people’s lives.

Labour needs a national swing of 12.7% to win a majority.

That’s also what it needs in Morecambe and Lunesdale, if the Lancashire constituency is to change from blue to red.

We went there to chat with voters ahead of the election campaign.