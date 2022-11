Rishi Sunak has said he will be going to the COP27 environment summit in Egypt next week – after originally saying he wouldn’t.

The Prime Minister, who said he would be too busy dealing with domestic challenges, spent today fending off more questions about one of them: cross-channel migration.

During their weekly clash in the Commons, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the asylum system was broken and the Government should “get a grip”.