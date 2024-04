Rishi Sunak has said he is determined to get his Bill to deport cross-channel asylum seekers to Rwanda through parliament tonight – even if it means MPs and Lords sitting late into the early hours

The Bill cannot become law until both Houses agree – and the government says that means opposition Lords must give up their attempts to put more safeguards in.

The Prime Minister said commercial planes had been booked and he expected the flights to begin in ten to 12 weeks time.