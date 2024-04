The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is back from his visits to Poland and Germany, hoping that his pledge to increase defence spending has gone down well at home – not least with his restive backbenchers.

This morning he was in Berlin to meet the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders discussed the increased threat to Europe’s security caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

But Mr Sunak dismissed questions about how his pledge to increase UK defence spending would be funded.