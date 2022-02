As Boris Johnson tries to move on from his political troubles, events outside parliament have reignited the row.

Sir Keir Starmer had to be rescued by police after he was surrounded by protesters. Scotland Yard says two arrests were made after some in the crowd clashed with police.

Labour MP Chris Byrant claimed the incident was “incited by the prime minister”, after his accusation in parliament that Sir Keir failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.