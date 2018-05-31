Senior doctors say NHS needs an extra £7bn

On the back of the worst winter in a decade, NHS trusts in England have reported financial deficits twice as bad as anticipated.The number of GPs planning to leave the profession has risen to two in five. And senior doctors have today warned the government that the NHS needs an extra seven billion pounds a year if services are to get any better.

Our Health and social care correspondent, Victoria Macdonald, has been to an East London hospital which, despite having one of the best A&E records, has found recent months a struggle.